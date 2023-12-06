Watch CBS News
2 men injured in Dania Beach shooting

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

DANIA BEACH — At least two men were shot in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:12 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting near the 4200 block of Southwest 49th Court in Dania Beach, prompting BSO deputies and Broward Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found two men shot in the leg.

Paramedics transported the men to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BSO is currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

