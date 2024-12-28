2 men arrested after leading Lauderhill Police on chase with stolen pickup truck, crashing it in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE — Two men were arrested after leading Lauderhill Police on a chase with a stolen pickup truck and crashing the vehicle in Dania Beach early Saturday morning.

Lauderhill Police stated in a press release that they had arrested 22-year-old Isaac King II and 20-year-old Terrance Thornton following the incident.

King was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest without violence. At this time, Thornton is not facing any charge but Lauderhill Police stated that they found out he had "multiple active felony warrants." Police did not specify what those warrants were.

Around 3 a.m., Lauderhill Police saw a reportedly stolen Toyota Tundra traveling near 3100 W. Sunrise Blvd. and asked the Broward Sheriff's Office's aviation unit to assist with conducting a traffic stop.

The pickup truck was followed up onto the area of Interstate 95 and Griffin Road, where Lauderhill Police tried to pull over the vehicle. However, as soon as officers stepped out of their vehicle, the pickup truck drove away from the traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle shortly vehicle, Lauderhill Police said.

After the crash, the driver — King — and his passenger Thornton jumped out of the pickup truck and ran. They were both eventually caught by officers and taken into custody with the help of BSO's Dania Beach branch.

King and Thornton are currently being held in Broward County Main Jail.