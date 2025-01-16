2 killed, 2 injured in unprovoked attack on homeless in Miami

MIAMI - Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said he is alarmed by attacks on four homeless people in his city on Thursday morning. Two of them did not survive and one other victim is in critical condition.

Morales told CBS News Miami that the attacks happened around 6 a.m. near NW 6th 1st Ave. He said officers responded after calls were received about a "male armed with a stick beating up people."

He said witnesses gave officers a description of that man and he was identified and then taken into custody after a brief pursuit. He said one victim was attacked at N.W. 1st Ave. and 6th St. A second victim was attacked a block away at North Miami Avenue and 6th Street.

Morales said the suspect then attacked a couple across the street.

Morales said a man in his 30s was taken into custody. He was not being identified because police were interviewing him and were still talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance tape.

"This is a horrible incident," he said. "The officers on the scene and Miami police are appalled at this display of unprovoked violence and we will make sure our investigators pay close attention so we can hold this individual accountable to the full extent of the law."

Morales said it was not clear if the suspect was homeless or what the motive was or if the victims were attacked because they were homeless.

"I can tell the residents that the downtown is safe and the Miami Police Department is ready to guard you and your family and don't take the action of one individual to be the norm," he said.

Ron Book, the Chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, commended the police for their quick work in apprehending a suspect and said he felt the case would be aggressively prosecuted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

"It is always outrageous when someone exploits the most vulnerable of our society," he told CBS News Miami. "Here you have multiple victims. Of two that are hospitalized one of them is in critical condition. It was an unprovoked attack as far as I know. Whether it be an attack on the homeless or someone in the non-homeless world, when you harm vulnerable people in our society what does it really say about you as a human being?"

CBS News Miami also spoke with people who work and live in the area.

"They don't have much at all and for them to be attacked, especially so early in the morning is really sad," Bianca said.

"I am sure they just want a place to stay at night and for them to be attacked like this is so horrible," added Matthew Romero.

"It hurts just knowing they are human beings whether they are homeless or millionaires it hurts people someone out there was killing innocent people," said Tim Bedford.

"Homeless or not, everyone deserves the right to live," added Trevor Notarianni. "And I heard they were minding their own business."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (954)493-TIPS.