2 dead, man hospitalized following apparent Deerfield Beach triple shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE — Two people are dead and a man was hospitalized following an apparent triple shooting in Deerfield Beach early Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to a reported shooting near the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive, prompting Deerfield Beach district deputies and Broward Sheriff Rescue to respond.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound and paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.

Following the investigation, deputies then found two more people dead inside a nearby residence, BSO told CBS News Miami.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. BSO told CBS News Miami that there doesn't appear to be any threat to the community.