Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 3 others including children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in West Park; traffic shut down near SR-7

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

WEST PARK — Two people are dead and three others — including two children — were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Broward County on Saturday afternoon, shutting down traffic on State Road 7.

Around 2:11 p.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash near South SR-7 and Southwest 25th Street in West Park.

According to investigators, two people died in the crash and three people -- including two juveniles -- were transported by paramedics to an area hospital. BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit was then notified and responded to investigate.

Currently, the north and southbound lanes of SR-7 between Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 21st Street are shut down until further notice. BSO is asking drivers to seek alternative routes as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 6:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.