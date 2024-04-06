2 dead, 3 others including children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in West Park; traffic shut down near SR-7

WEST PARK — Two people are dead and three others — including two children — were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Broward County on Saturday afternoon, shutting down traffic on State Road 7.

Around 2:11 p.m., Broward Sheriff's deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash near South SR-7 and Southwest 25th Street in West Park.

According to investigators, two people died in the crash and three people -- including two juveniles -- were transported by paramedics to an area hospital. BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit was then notified and responded to investigate.

Currently, the north and southbound lanes of SR-7 between Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 21st Street are shut down until further notice. BSO is asking drivers to seek alternative routes as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.