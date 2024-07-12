2 Broward County men die after plane crashes into water in Palm Beach County, deputies say

WEST PALM BEACH — Two Broward County men died in a Palm Beach County plane crash on Thursday afternoon.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami that Stephen Taylor, 59, of Hollywood and Gojko Damjanic, 58, of Fort Lauderdale died at the hospital after they pulled from the crash.

Around 2:12 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Aviation Boulevard near North County Airport, where they learned that an aircraft carrying two people crashed into a nearby body of water.

Dive teams from PBSO, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue went into the water to find the two men. West Palm Beach Police's Marine Unit and PBSO's Marine Unit also assisted in the rescue.

Though officials were able to pull out Taylor and Damjanic from the aircraft, they sadly died at the hospital.

PBSO secured the crash scene for the National Transportation Safety Board, which is currently assuming the investigation.

At this time, no word yet of what caused the plane to crash.