Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrests made in connection to dead body found in SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade; 3rd suspect at-large

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — Two men were arrested and a third suspect is at large in connection to a dead body found inside a car in Northwest Miami-Dade back late last year.

Death investigation
Police on the scene after a body was found in an SUV in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday. CBS News Miami

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Friday that it has arrested 23-year-old Yurwin Salazar-Maita and 28-year-old Julio Cesar Hernandez-Montero for their connection to the death of 43-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez Valera, who was found dead inside of an SUV in November 2023. Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder along with charges related to home invasion, armed carjacking, kidnapping and robbery.

Police began searching for clues after Valera was found dead inside of a silver SUV around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street.

At the time, investigators said they weren't ruling out the possibility that the death was related to a home invasion that occurred near Northwest 64th Street and 102nd Avenue. Miami-Dade Police was alerted of the incident after Doral Police officers made the initial discovery.

Salazar-Maita was arrested in Broward County in January. Meanwhile, through investigative means, detectives learned that Hernandez-Montero was in Panama City, Panama -- and on Thursday, he was extradited and arrested with the help of the FBI and HSI.

According to MDPD, a third suspect remains at large as the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also information online at crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip."

First published on March 15, 2024 / 1:39 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.