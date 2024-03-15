2 arrests made in connection to dead body found in SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade; 3rd suspect at-large

MIAMI — Two men were arrested and a third suspect is at large in connection to a dead body found inside a car in Northwest Miami-Dade back late last year.

Police on the scene after a body was found in an SUV in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday. CBS News Miami

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Friday that it has arrested 23-year-old Yurwin Salazar-Maita and 28-year-old Julio Cesar Hernandez-Montero for their connection to the death of 43-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez Valera, who was found dead inside of an SUV in November 2023. Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder along with charges related to home invasion, armed carjacking, kidnapping and robbery.

Police began searching for clues after Valera was found dead inside of a silver SUV around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street.

At the time, investigators said they weren't ruling out the possibility that the death was related to a home invasion that occurred near Northwest 64th Street and 102nd Avenue. Miami-Dade Police was alerted of the incident after Doral Police officers made the initial discovery.

Salazar-Maita was arrested in Broward County in January. Meanwhile, through investigative means, detectives learned that Hernandez-Montero was in Panama City, Panama -- and on Thursday, he was extradited and arrested with the help of the FBI and HSI.

According to MDPD, a third suspect remains at large as the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also information online at crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip."