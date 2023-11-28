Body found in SUV in NW Miami-Dade spurs police investigation

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after the body of a man was found early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Police on the scene after a body was found in an SUV in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday. CBS News Miami

Police erected crime scene tape and sealed off the area by northwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street after the body was found around 6:15 a.m. in a silver SUV.

The identity of the victim, said to be a Hispanic man in his early 40s, was pending.

Investigators said they are not ruling out the possibility that the discovery is related to a home invasion that occurred near northwest 64th Street and 102nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade police were alerted to the grisly discovery by officers from the Doral Police Department.

"Those officers received a call to assist from Doral police who said they heard from concerned family members who had not heard from a loved one for a few hours," Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin said. "Officers located the vehicle that was abandoned and discovered a dead person in the vehicle."

Investigators said the cause of death has not yet been determined and it was not known if foul play was immediately suspected.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward in the case of up to $5,000 was being offered for tips about the case.