Missing Homestead woman may have been carjacked in Winter Springs, sheriff says

Missing Homestead woman may have been victim of carjacking in Winter Springs

MIAMI - A Homestead woman may have been the victim of a carjacking in Winter Springs.

The suspected carjacking, which happened Wednesday evening at an intersection in unincorporated Seminole County, was captured on cellphone video.

In the video, a man in a black hoodie and what appears to be a Halloween mask gets out of a green Acura and approaches a white Dodge Durango ahead of it. He then points a weapon at the driver of the Durango and opens the driver's side door. The man then opens the rear door on the driver's side and gets in.

The SUV then drives off with the green Acura following it.

The Durango had "For Sale" and a phone number written in plain view on the back window. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the SUV's tag and phone number are registered to 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias of Homestead.

Both she and the SUV are still missing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.