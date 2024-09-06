2 accused of stealing $71,000 from disabled woman

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office investigators announced the arrest of two people accused of exploiting a disabled woman and stealing approximately $71,000 from her.

Detectives said Bob Ely, 61 and Diane Cooper, 52, took advantage of a woman they met at a hotel in the 4800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

"Ely used threats of violence, including with a firearm, to force the victim to withdraw large sums of money from her bank to give to him," detectives said.

According to investigators, Ely also took money and made purchases with the victim's debit card that he stole.

The investigation began in late July when a tip was received about Ely and Cooper's actions.

Since then, detectives worked with the victim resulting in arrest warrants for Ely and Cooper.

Both have been charged with exploitation of a disabled adult, grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and criminal use of personal identification.

Additionally, Ely also faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and violation of probation.