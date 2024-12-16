2 accused of robbing man of $200,000 in jewelry, cash in Miami Beach

2 face charges after being accused of robbing a man

2 face charges after being accused of robbing a man

MIAMI - Two people are facing charges after police said a man was robbed of $200,000 in jewelry and $3,000 in cash at gunpoint during a hotel meetup in Miami Beach.

Akkura Stover, 21, faces a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, while her co-defendant, Dewhawn Casey, 30, is charged with robbery with a firearm and extortion.

According to Miami Beach police, the victim, a Gainesville resident, began an online relationship with Stover on Instagram.

The two arranged to meet in Miami Beach during the weekend of Dec. 7 and spent time together at a hotel, according to the arrest report.

Police said that after the weekend, Stover pulled a firearm on the victim, taking jewelry worth approximately $200,000 and $3,000 in cash before fleeing the hotel in a rideshare vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed her leaving the hotel with the victim's property.

The rideshare driver later told police he dropped Stover off near 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Additional surveillance video and license plate records reportedly show Stover meeting with Casey in the same vehicle multiple times after the robbery.

Investigators said Casey contacted the victim following the robbery, implicating himself and attempting to intimidate the victim into buying back the stolen jewelry.

The victim identified both Stover and Casey to police and provided their names.

On Wednesday, both suspects were located and arrested in Miami before being transported to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Stover was processed and transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.