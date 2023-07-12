Police: $180,000 worth of high-end purses stolen from Weston store

MIAMI - Police detectives in Weston are investigating a brazen robbery caught on camera.

Store surveillance video shows a person accused of stealing about $180,000 worth of luxury handbags from Season 2 Consign, a high-end consignment store in Weston.

It happened July 8th at their store located in the 2900 block of Glades Circle.

The person in the video is accused of making off with some really expensive merchandise, including Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Gucci purses.

The video shows the suspect taking purses off store shelves and putting them into a container.

At one point, you see the suspect kicking a door three times before the door breaks open and the suspect continues to steal more items.

In total, store owners tell us $180,000 in merchandise, including a nearly $25,000 Hermes purse and one listed at nearly $20,000 were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-322-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

See a list of the items taken from the store: