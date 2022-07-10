Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward Sheriff's Office needs help finding 14-year-old Jaylah Nelson

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NORTH LAUDERDALE – The Broward Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating 14-year-old Jaylah Nelson.

According to BSO, Jaylah went missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 7900 block of Hampton Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

The 14-year-old stands 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jaylah was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange and blue shorts, and black sandals.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at (954) 321-4274.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 4:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.