14-year-old boy charged in Little Haiti shooting, killing father of 3 and leaving another man hospitalized

MIAMI — A teenage boy was arrested and is now facing murder-related charges in connection to a Little Haiti shooting that left a father of three dead and another father hospitalized two weeks ago, police said.

On Wednesday, the City of Miami Police announced that they had arrested Samas Marcellas Williams, 14, and charged him with one count of second-degree murder and another count of attempted second-degree murder.

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 11, Miami Police officers were called to out a ShotSpotter alert near 131 NE 77th St., where they found two men who were shot numerous times.

One of those men, 35-year-old Robin Fernandez, died at the scene. The other, 32-year-old David Pichinte, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. As of Wednesday afternoon, Pichinte remains hospitalized. Both men were fathers to three children, witnesses and family members told CBS News Miami.

According to arrest documents, surveillance video showed Williams allegedly leaving his home and traveling to the scene of the shooting before returning to his house. During the investigation, Miami Police learned that he was allegedly linked to a strong-arm robbery. However, police did not provide any details regarding that investigation or whether the shooting was connected.

On Tuesday evening, Williams was apprehended at his home and taken to Miami Police's Central Station for questioning. Williams was then interviewed by police without legal representation after being read his rights, arrest documents stated. After the interview, he was arrested and charged with homicide.

Williams is set to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday afternoon.