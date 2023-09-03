12-year-old girl reported missing from Little Havana neighborhood
LITTLE HAVANA --Miami police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jade Sotelo was last seen in the Little Havana neighborhood Friday, according to police.
Police describe Sotelo as 5 inches 4 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
Sotelo was reported wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue pants.
Police are urging anyone who has any information to contact Miami police.
