Miami-Dade PD needs help finding 11-year-old Sheendhainah Romain

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Sheendhainah Romain.

Sheendhainah went missing from the 400 Block of NW 158 Street on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and a brown bookbag.

The 11-year-old, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said she may be in need of services.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 3:38 PM

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

