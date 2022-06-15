Miami-Dade PD needs help finding 11-year-old Sheendhainah Romain
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Sheendhainah Romain.
Sheendhainah went missing from the 400 Block of NW 158 Street on Tuesday.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and a brown bookbag.
The 11-year-old, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Police said she may be in need of services.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.