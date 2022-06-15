Miami-Dade PD needs help finding 11-year-old Sheendhainah Romain

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Sheendhainah Romain.

Sheendhainah went missing from the 400 Block of NW 158 Street on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and a brown bookbag.

🚨 #MISSING: Sheendhainah Romain, 11 years old, was last seen in the 400 Block of NW 158th Street. Please note, the missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yYKvdKCNrs — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 15, 2022

The 11-year-old, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said she may be in need of services.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.