$10,000 reward offered in Pompano Beach murder investigation

MIAMI - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in solving the murder of Eullys Hinnant III, who was fatally shot in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The shooting occurred on Monday, September 16, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Terrace and Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire and found Hinnant lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Hinnant to a local hospital in critical condition.

Hinnant succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, September 19, prompting the BSO Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact BSO at 954-321-4252.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.