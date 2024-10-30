Watch CBS News
$10,000 reward offered in Pompano Beach murder investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in solving the murder of Eullys Hinnant III, who was fatally shot in Pompano Beach earlier this month. 

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The shooting occurred on Monday, September 16, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Terrace and Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire and found Hinnant lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Hinnant to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Hinnant succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, September 19, prompting the BSO Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact BSO at 954-321-4252.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

