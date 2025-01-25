19-year-old man killed, 6 others injured in Davie high-speed crash, FHP says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A 19-year-old Davie man was killed and six other young adults were injured following a high-speed crash on State Road 84 early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 2:45 a.m., a 2020 gray Audi S5 with four passengers was driving in the left lane on westbound SR-84 approaching University Drive. Meanwhile, a 2014 white Honda Accord with three passengers drove in the center lane and semi-parallel to the Audi. Both drivers and their passengers were between the ages of 19 and 25.

According to witness testimony, both cars were traveling at an "excessive speed" at the time of the crash, and as a result, the Audi's right side collided and side-swiped the Honda's left side, FHP said.

After colliding, the Audi entered the left shoulder, where its left side collided with the concrete traffic barrier, before reentering the westbound lanes on SR-84, leading its driver to lose control of the car. The sedan then spun as it traveled northwesterly and crossed all lanes before its front left collided with the right guardrail. The Audi then entered the grassy area of the shoulder before its left side collided with a metal fence, FHP said.

After colliding with the Audi, the Honda came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of westbound SR-84.

When FHP arrived, they found the Audi facing northwest on the grass and the Honda facing west on the shoulder.

According to FHP, one of the Audi's passengers — identified only as a 19-year-old man from Davie — was ejected from the car during the crash and died at the scene.

The remaining six people involved were injured but FHP did not specify the extent of their injuries or whether they were taken to the hospital:

Audi driver: 21-year-old man from Plantation

Audi second passenger: 19-year-old man from Weston

Audi third passenger: 23-year-old man from Hallandale Beach

Honda driver: 24-year-old woman from Pompano Beach

Honda first passenger: 24-year-old man from Tamarac

Honda second passenger: 25-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale

At this time, no arrests or charges were made as the circumstances surrounding the crash continue to be under investigation.