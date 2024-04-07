1 dead, another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Lauderdale Lakes double shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES — One person is dead and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a double shooting in Broward County late Sunday morning.

Around 11:07 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes, prompting BSO deputies and Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found both victims, one of whom was dead. The other victim was transported to an area hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.

BSO's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.