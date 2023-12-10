1 dead, 1 injured following 18-wheeler crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH — One person is dead and another was injured following an early Sunday morning crash involving an 18-wheeler truck in Broward County.

Around 4:23 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash with injuries near Southwest 10th Street and Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach, prompting deputies and Broward Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a vehicle and an 18-wheeler truck had collided.

Paramedics pronounced the vehicle driver dead and Fire Rescue personnel transported the truck driver to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to BSO, a third vehicle — a pickup truck — was also involved in the crash as a secondary impact; but, no injuries in that vehicle were reported.

Additionally, BSO Traffic Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.