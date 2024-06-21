$1.3 billion light rail coming to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

DANIA BEACH - Susan Rowley and her family arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, ahead of a planned cruise to Puerto Rico, but first they have to figure out transportation.

Their choices are a taxi, bus or rideshare, but on the horizon, there will be another option: an above-ground, light-rail system is in the works.

Rowley says it would be a big plus "having spent a lot of time in Chicago and knowing how important it is to get around in traffic. I should think it would be helpful."

A rendering of what the new light rail system will look like has been released.

Broward County is in the process of getting design ideas, proposals on where it will be built and environmental clearance.

"So everybody in the county will benefit from this," says Broward County Transit CEO Coree Cuff Lonergan. She says it will ease congestion.

"It's three and a half miles long. Everyone knows during cruise season that area gets very busy and it will be easier to get around."

The price tag for the rail system is $1.3 billion. It will be paid for by county sales tax money, the state and federal grants too.

"We are looking at completion in 2028 - 2029," says Cuff Lonergan and the estimated cost is $2 a ride.