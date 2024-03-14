Watch CBS News

FIU Town Hall: Panelists discuss importance of Hispanic vote

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez took a closer look at the Hispanic vote in South Florida on Thursday night, as the 2024 presidential primaries approach in a —   at-times — contentious discussion between supporters on both sides of the political spectrum.

 

U.S. Southern Border

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — U.S. Southern Border 15:16

 In the first panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans feel about immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.  

Trump vs. Biden

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Trump vs. Biden 09:54

 In the second panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans feel about the Biden and Trump presidencies.  

U.S. Economy

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — U.S. Economy 14:06

 In the third panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans' perception on the state of the U.S. economy.  

Socialism

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Socialism 11:58

 In the fourth panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how terms like "socialism" impact political rhetoric among Latino Americans, especially those who have been negatively affected by socialism in their home countries.  

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Abortion, Generational Divide, Misinformation and Other Topics Part 1

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Abortion, Generational Divide, Misinformation and Other To 14:35

 In the first half of the final panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans view various topics, such as abortion, the generational divide and misinformation.  

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Abortion, Generational Divide, Misinformation and Other Topics Part 2

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Abortion, Generational Divide, Misinformation and Other To 12:24

 In the second half of the final panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans view various topics, such as abortion, the generational divide and misinformation.  

