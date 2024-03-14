FIU Town Hall: Panelists discuss importance of Hispanic vote

FIU Town Hall: Panelists discuss importance of Hispanic voteget the free app
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez took a closer look at the Hispanic vote in South Florida on Thursday night, as the 2024 presidential primaries approach in a — at-times — contentious discussion between supporters on both sides of the political spectrum.
U.S. Southern Border
In the first panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans feel about immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump vs. Biden
In the second panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans feel about the Biden and Trump presidencies.
U.S. Economy
In the third panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans' perception on the state of the U.S. economy.
Socialism
In the fourth panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how terms like "socialism" impact political rhetoric among Latino Americans, especially those who have been negatively affected by socialism in their home countries.
Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Abortion, Generational Divide, Misinformation and Other Topics Part 1
In the first half of the final panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans view various topics, such as abortion, the generational divide and misinformation.
Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Abortion, Generational Divide, Misinformation and Other Topics Part 2
In the second half of the final panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how Latino Americans view various topics, such as abortion, the generational divide and misinformation.