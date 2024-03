Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024 — Socialism CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez is taking a closer look at the Latino vote in South Florida, as the 2024 presidential primaries approach in an at-times — contentious discussion between supporters on both sides of the political spectrum. In the fourth panel discussion, Rodriguez asks panelists about how terms like "socialism" impact political rhetoric among Latino Americans, especially those who have been negatively affected by socialism in their home countries.