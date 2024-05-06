Trump trial live updates as testimony resumes to start week 4

Trump trial live updates as testimony resumes to start week 4get the free app
The fourth week of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York begins Monday as prosecutors look to build on emotional testimony from an ex-aide to the former president.
Hope Hicks, Trump's top communications aide from 2015 to early 2018, testified on Friday about how she and others in Trump's orbit handled revelations about the "hush money" payments made to two women before the election.
Hicks became choked up on the stand after acknowledging that Trump seemed concerned about how allegations related to adult film star Stormy Daniels might have affected his electability.
She recalled his reaction to news of a payout to Daniels coming out in 2018, when he was president.
"He wanted to know how it was playing, and just my thoughts and opinion about this story versus having a different kind of story before the election had Mr. Cohen not made that payment," she remembered. "I think Mr. Trump's opinion was it was better to be dealing with it now, and it would have been bad to have that story come out before the election."
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her silence about allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump. He has pleaded not guilty and denies having sex with Daniels.
Prosecutors have not said who they'll next call to the stand. Court reconvenes at 9:30 a.m.
What Hope Hicks testified about the Stormy Daniels payment
In 2018, Hicks was serving in the White House as director of strategic communications. Her desk was just outside the Oval Office.
On Jan. 12, 2018, the Journal revealed the $130,000 payment that Cohen made to Daniels for the first time. Sometime in the aftermath, Hicks said she spoke to Cohen, who told her the story wasn't true.
She said she spoke to Trump about the allegations the next month.
"[Trump] said he spoke to Michael and Michael had paid this woman to protect him from a false allegation," Hicks recalled. "Michael felt like it was his job to protect him and that's what he was doing. It was out of the kindness of his own heart."
Hicks said this would have been "out of character" for Cohen.
"I didn't know Michael to be an especially charitable person, or a selfless person," she said. "He's the kind of person who seeks credit."
Hicks said the president "thought it was a generous thing to do" and was "appreciative of the loyalty."
Hicks appeared to begin crying as the prosecutor turned things over to the defense team for cross-examination. The judge ordered a five-minute break so Hicks could collect herself.