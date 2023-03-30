Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: Today's best deals on Benefit Cosmetics, Philosophy, St. Tropez and more
The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now -- but you only have a few days left to shop. Every day from now until April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try out some new beauty products to switch up your spring style or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.
Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.
Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day
From a bestselling pore-minimizing primer to a face bronzing spray to help you get a warm summer glow, Ulta has a ton of excellent deals today. The deals of the day on March 30 include:
- Benefit Porefessionals primer, $17 (reduced from $34)
- Philosophy Purity cleanser, $17 (reduced from $33)
- St. Tropez self-tan purity bronzing face mist, $17 (reduced from $33)
- 50% off Nabla eyeshadow palettes
March 31 Ulta Deals of the Day
Tomorrow, you can look out for a special surprise deal from Ulta. The retailer will offer a mystery product from the bestselling It Cosmetics brand for 50% off. The deal will be unveiled in the morning, and we're confident that you won't want to miss it. The other deals of the day on March 31 include:
- Tula 24-7 moisture hydrating day and night cream, $27 (reduced from $54)
- First Aid Beauty in-grown hair pads, $18 (reduced from $36)
- Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched eye base primer and moisturizer, $29 (reduced from $58)
April 1 Ulta beauty deals of the day
Ulta is winding down the 21 Days of Beauty sale with a final batch of amazing deals. Save on lipsticks, Tarte's bestselling shape tape concealer and more. The deals of the day on April 1 include:
- 50% off Kylie lip kits and eyeshadow palettes, $16 (reduced from $32)
- Tarte shape tape concealer, $16 (reduced from $31)
- Lancome Lash Idole mascara, $15 (reduced from $30)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Best spring cleaning deals to celebrate the beginning of spring 2023
- Discover Samsung spring sale: Today's best deals on Samsung TVs, phones and more
- Best spring deals at Walmart this week: Save on home and patio, kitchen, tech and more
- Best spring deals at Amazon: Save big on vacuums and cleaning, Apple tech and more right now
- I tried the Stanley cup and Yeti Rambler. How do they compare?
- The best Rimowa luggage in 2023
- The best luggage in 2023
for more features.