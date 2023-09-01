Best Labor Day bedding deals you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Big Blanket Co.

It's time to pack up your summer bedding and start busting out cozy fall sheets and blankets. If your fall bedding could use a refresh, don't delay -- Labor Day 2023 bedding deals have arrived.

It's time to take advantage of deep Labor Day deals on must-have bedding essentials. We've found slashed prices on sheet sets, pillows, duvets and blankets. Keep reading to shop our on-sale bedding picks from your favorite sleep retailers including Buffy, Casper, Cozy Earth, Big Blanket Co., Luna and more. And if you're looking to refresh more than just your bedding, our CBS Essentials shopping experts have also found amazing Labor Day deals on mattresses that you can shop right now.

The best Labor Day bedding deals

Ready to make your bed the coziest spot in your home? Shop discounts on must-have pieces from Casper, Cozy Earth, Big Blanket Co., Luna, Sleep Number and so much more.

Buffy

Buffy is a sustainable bedding brand known for its cloud-like cooling bedding. One of the most popular Buffy products is the Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics.

"This comforter was exactly what I expected and exactly what I wanted. Like a fluffy, warm cloud. We bought two more," a reviewer on Buffy's website says. The bestselling comforter is currently 20% off. The queen size, which is typically priced at $175, is now available for just $140. Prices vary by size.

Why we like the Buffy Cloud comforter:

The comforter is fluffy but breathable, making it appropriate for all seasons.

It's an eco-friendly purchase that upcycles approximately 50 plastic bottles.

Comes with free shipping.



It's machine washable.

Buffy is throwing a huge Labor Day sale with up to 35% off sheets, comforters, pillows and more.

Casper

Casper's CBS Essentials staff-loved cooling pillow is on sale during Casper's Labor Day deals event. The 4.6-star-rated pillow is made with high-quality foam for a soft yet supportive feel. Casper's AirScape Technology keeps the pillow cool and breathable so that you don't overheat at night. The pillow is marked down from $149 to just $119 right now.

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose, owns this pillow and absolutely loves it. "I tend to sleep hot and this pillow keeps my head and my neck nice and cool throughout the night." she shared. If you want cooling sheets to go with your new cooling pillow, check out Casper's massive Labor Day sale. Everything on the Casper site is 20% off right now.

Why we like the Casper Hybrid Snow cooling pillow:

Casper's Snow Technology helps you sleep cooler for 12 hours.

Its foam layer prevents clumping or flattening over time, so your pillow stays supremely supportive -- no need to fluff it.



Uses Casper's AirScape Technology to create a cool and breathable experience.

Shop Casper's sitewide Labor Day sale and score bedding, mattresses and more for 20% off.

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bedding and loungewear made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo.

Right now, you can save 25% on Cozy Earth's Classic bedding bundle. The set includes a sheet set, one duvet cover and two pillow cases. The included duvet cover features interior snaps and a bottom tie closure to keep your duvet comfortably in place.

You can currently get the bundle in a twin size for $585, a significant discount from the standard price of $774. You can customize the bundle with your preferred color, style and sizing options. Prices may vary based on customization selections.

Why we like the Cozy Earth Classic bedding bundle:

People love bamboo material for its cooling properties.

The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature.

Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Looking for more than just sheets? Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Labor Day sale.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number's True Temp sheets help absorb excess heat to promote cooling throughout the night. The brand's ExactFit sheet design moves with you and retains its shape for a smooth fit across most mattress heights. Plus, its SmartFit design helps keep your sheets snug and secure, so you can worry less about your sheets popping off the side of your bed. This sheet set is 20% off right now, at $168, reduced from $210. You can buy select colors in select sizes for 50% off.

Choose from seven sizes and multiple colors. The sheet set shown is for a queen bed.

Why we like Sleep Number's True Temp sheets:

You can make your Sleep Number bed quickly by aligning the Logic Labels on all Sleep Number bedding.

No Sleep Number bed? No problem. The sheets are designed to fit any mattress up to 15 inches thick.

Sheets come with a one-year limited warranty.

You can shop even more discounted bedding during Sleep Number's Labor Day sale. The sale includes 20% off select bedding and 30% off all furniture.

Brooklinen

The social-media viral Brooklinen Luxe Sateen core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets and feature a luxurious satin finish. All are 20% off. A twin size set is currently $127, reduced from $159, for example.

"I recently upgraded to Brooklinen luxe sheets and love them," CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna says. "These Brooklinen sheets are so much more comfortable than my old sheets. They're super soft and keep me cool and cozy throughout the night."

Why we like the Brookinen Luxe Sateen Core sheets:

These sheets are ultra-soft for a comfortable night's rest.



The Sateen finish gives the sheets a sleek, gorgeous look on your bed.



The bedding is made with 100% long-staple cotton for added strength and softness.



The sheets are available in a variety of colors to match every bedroom color scheme.



Ready to save even more on Brooklinen bedding? The retailer is currently throwing a Staycation Sale where you can save 15% off all sheets.

Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. for less before Labor Day. The brand is known for its 10-foot by 10-foot big blankets. Right now, this blanket is 20% off, at $127, reduced from $159.

"These blankets are perfect," a reviewer raves. "The material is heavier and denser than most blankets, almost giving a weighted blanket feel but still being able to breathe. Not to mention they are sooooo so soft," they share. "The best part is if you want more weight, more warmth, more squish, there is plenty of blanket to double it up."

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a big fan of this blanket. "I never knew that I needed a 10-foot blanket, but this Big Blanket Co blanket has been such a game changer. It's super soft and stretchy, and most of all spacious. It has a comfortable weight and doesn't slide off the bed while I sleep," she says.

Why we like Big Blanket Co.'s Original Stretch blanket:

This blanket is made with temperature-regulating material.

This blanket is moisture-wicking and features four-way stretch.

Choose from 18 colors.

Right now, you can take up to 30% off sitewide on the brand's big blankets. Plus, if you're planning some outdoor summer adventures, check out the XL outdoorsy blanket or the Big Beachy blanket.

Shop the Big Blanket Co. Labor Day sale

Amazon

You need a weighted blanket that won't make you sweat. This cozy but cooling weighted blanket provides enhanced comfort and is associated with better sleep. Plus, it's 24% off now. That's $52, reduced from $72.

"The first thing that impressed me were the high-quality materials," says an Amazon customer. "The cotton fabric feels soft and gentle against the skin, and the cooling feature ensures that I stay comfortably cozy without overheating during the night."

Why we like the Luna cooling weighted blanket:

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads.

This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes.

It comes in a wide variety of colors.

Prices vary by size, weight and color.

It's machine washable.



Eli & Elm

This special pillow from Eli & Elm features a U-shape design that's perfect for side sleepers. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and features a breathable cotton cover. You can save a bit by buying it on Amazon today, at $130, reduced from $137.

"I have a pinched nerve in my shoulder and would often wake up with neck pain to the point where I couldn't turn my head," says an Amazon customer. "I've been using this for a couple months now and haven't had any issues since! It's pretty comfy and keeps my head elevated so I'm not stressing my shoulders at all while sleeping. Worth the money."

Why we like the Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow:

This pillow's shape may help alleviate neck pain and promote spinal alignment.



It features removable latex and polyester filling.

The pillow cover is removable and machine washable.

Amazon

These premium hotel-quality pillows are designed for back and stomach sleepers. The pillow is meant to maintain its shape throughout the night to keep you comfortable and supported. The bestselling standard-, queen- and king-size pillows are currently on sale for 10% off for Labor Day. That's $36, reduced from $40 for a standard.

The pillow features a quilted 233-thread-count woven fabric exterior and a soft gel fiber fill that offers a comfortable, down-like feel.

Why we like the Sobel Westex Sahara Nights pillow:

Sobel Westex pillows offer hotel comfort at home.

The pillow is hypoallergenic.

They can provide neck support for side and back sleepers to reduce neck pain.

Plufl

Here's an unorthodox bedding deal. It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl. Plus, it's currently $150 off. That makes it $349, reduced from $499.

One Amazon customer almost threw out their own mattress in favor of this pet bed.

"It truly doesn't get any better," the reviewer says. "Listen, I almost got rid of my bed for this. The Plufl is so comfortable, and my fur baby thinks it's his! Whether it's laying down for a quick nap, or being on the go like long travel or camping, my Plufl is my go to... I've fallen asleep on my Plufl so many times when my bed was right there."

Apparently the Plufl is so comfortable, a customer shares that it "feels better and provides more support than my Tempur-Pedic bed."

Why we like the Plufl:

It can be stored away when not in use.

It's great for children, college students and people who want an extra place to snuggle.

It's machine washable.

