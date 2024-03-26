The five best hearing aids in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hearing aids can be vital for your wellbeing if you suffer from hearing loss of any severity.

You should always consult with your audiologist before making a purchase, whether you're picking out your first pair of hearing aids or investing in something newer and better than your current pair. But if you want some help sorting through hearing-aid brands to find the best of the best in 2024, we have you covered.

If you're suffering from mild to profound hearing loss, you deserve a hearing aid that works for you, not against you. That means no medical devices with subpar sound amplification or poor usability. We put in the work to weed out the hearing aids that aren't worth it and shine a spotlight on the ones that are.

Learn more about the best hearing aids of 2024, plus the types available and what makes each of them different.

What are the best hearing aids in 2024?

Looking at both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, we considered factors like fit and design, sound technology, and affordability to find the absolute best hearing aids for you.

Best overall OTC hearing aids: Jabra

Jabra Best for moderate to severe hearing loss: Phonak

Phonak Best Fit: Eargo

Eargo Best sound quality: Sony

Sony Most budget-friendly: MDHearing

Prices listed for prescription hearing aids are calculated based on data from trusted healthcare providers and customer accounts. What you see here and what your audiologist or primary care provider quotes may be different, thanks to charges like professional fitting and programming services.

Best OTC hearing aids overall : Jabra Enhance Plus

Jabra

Until recently, hearing aids required a prescription from an audiologist or hearing specialist. This meant working with your healthcare providers to schedule a hearing test and, in most states, buying from a licensed seller. Since OTC hearing aids were approved by the FDA in 2022, brands like Jabra have stepped up to the plate with direct-to-consumer devices like the Jabra Enhance Plus.

The first OTC hearing aid from Jabra, the Enhance Plus is a tiny device that could pass for a pair of wireless earbuds at first glance. This design offers a sleek, almost invisible look that won't stand out. The best features for this hearing aid include a long battery life (10-plus hours per charge), great speech amplification, and a lower price point than most prescription hearing aids.

Prices start at $799 for the Jabra Enhance Plus hearing aids.

Pros:

Easy set-up and maintenance using the Jabra Enhance app

Great battery life

Nice balance of affordability and accessibility, making these our pick for best OTC hearing aids

Cons:

Jabra mobile app is currently only available for iOS

Sound quality and background noise cancellation features could be better

Best for moderate to severe hearing loss : Phonak Audéo Lumity

Phonak

If you're interested in the latest hearing aid designs, we recommend the newest flagship hearing aid from Phonak, the Audéo Lumity. This hearing aid has several new and impressive features over the previous Phonak release (the Audéo Paradise) such as improved speech-focused tech -- StereoZoom for front-facing conversations and SpeechSensor for improved hearing from the sides and back.

This hearing aid also offers Bluetooth connectivity for both iOS and Android devices and fitness-tracking features like step counts (via the MyPhonak mobile app). As a prescription hearing aid, the Phonak Lumity is available in four technology tiers, with more functionalities (and a higher price) tied to higher ones. These include L30 (essential), L50 (standard), L70 (advanced), and L90 (premium).

Prices start at around $1,800 for the lowest tier, the Lumity L30 hearing aid.

Pros:

High-quality sound amplification from a trusted hearing aid brand

Multiple tech tiers can make it easy to find the right device for your needs (and your budget)

Mobile app compatibility with iOS and Android devices



Cons:

MyPhonak app has conflicting reviews about user friendliness

Choosing the right tech tier can be overwhelming -- consult with your audiologist to find the right fit for you

Best fit : Eargo 7

Eargo

The latest OTC hearing aid from Eargo, the Eargo 7 fits snugly in the ear canal. This model builds upon previous Eargo devices with a sleek, nondescript design and tech improvements regarding audio processing, filtering, and noise reduction features.

The sound design of the Eargo 7 is high quality and beats out previous designs by the hearing aid brand. But the standout feature here is the device's comfortable fit: These hearing aids stay in place thanks to small, interlocking "petals" that keep everything in place.

With prices starting at $2,650, these are some of the most expensive hearing aids on our list, but the fit is more than worth it.

Pros:

Snug and discreet design makes for an easy in-ear fit

Exceptional battery life (15+ hours per charge)

Great sound quality for OTC hearing aids

Cons:

Expensive for OTC hearing aids

Unique design can make routine cleaning a hassle

Best sound quality : Sony CRE-E10

Sony

Another OTC hearing-aid favorite, the Sony CRE-E10 device excels at crisp sound quality, whether you're listening to music, nearby conversations or nothing more than the ambient sounds of everyday life. This hearing aid offers speech enhancement and feedback reduction at a quality to rival many prescription hearing aids.

If you want a premium hearing aid that you can fit yourself, with perks like Bluetooth connectivity and an exceptional battery life, this is the hearing aid for you. One caveat: You will have to deal with a price tag closer to prescription hearing aids versus your average OTC device, as the CRE-E10 is normally available for $1,299.

The good news is that this hearing aid is currently on sale for around $1,100 -- this applies whether you shop from Sony or Amazon below.

Pros:

Exceptional sound quality for OTC hearing aids

With a battery life clocking in at more than 25 hours per charge according to Sony, these hearing aids are the longest-lasting devices on this list

Cons:

Higher price than most OTC hearing aids

Although there are automatic adjustments that kick in based on your environment, there are no touch controls or physical buttons -- all adjustments can be made via a mobile app, which can take some getting used to

Most budget-friendly : MDHearing AIR

MDHearing

The most affordable device on our list is the latest behind-the-ear hearing aid design by MDHearing. The MDHearing AIR offers solid noise reduction and quality comfort. The inviting price point and limited tech make this OTC hearing aid great for anyone looking to try out their first pair of hearing aids.

Get a feel for this comfortable behind-the-ear hearing aid for just $297 a pair today, available from MDHearing.

Pros:

Super affordable and easy to use

Excellent customer support according to customer reviews

Free shipping, free lifetime support, a one-year warranty, and a 45-day risk-free trial make this one of the best and safest purchases you can make when shopping for new hearing aids

Cons:

Limited tech capabilities compared with other, more expensive devices

Different hearing aid styles to choose from

There are smaller devices that fit entirely in the ear canal for a less noticeable look, while bulkier hearing aids have parts that sit comfortably behind and around the ear. The most common styles you'll come across include:

Behind-the-ear (BTE): BTE hearing aids loop over the top of the ear, with most of the electronics in a plastic case behind it. With the largest design, these provide optimal sound amplification over other models.

BTE hearing aids loop over the top of the ear, with most of the electronics in a plastic case behind it. With the largest design, these provide optimal sound amplification over other models. Receiver-in-the-canal (RIC): RIC hearing aids (as well as the smaller receiver-in-the-ear, or RITE, devices) are similar to a BTE in design, but with a connecting wire in place of the BTE's earmold. This gives the ear canal more room and results in a more comfortable fit.

RIC hearing aids (as well as the smaller receiver-in-the-ear, or RITE, devices) are similar to a BTE in design, but with a connecting wire in place of the BTE's earmold. This gives the ear canal more room and results in a more comfortable fit. In-the-ear (ITE): ITE hearing aids are custom-made to sit entirely in the outer ear. These devices have a longer battery life and usually come with more features, such as volume control, than smaller models.

ITE hearing aids are custom-made to sit entirely in the outer ear. These devices have a longer battery life and usually come with more features, such as volume control, than smaller models. Completely-in-the-canal (CIC): CIC hearing aids have the smallest design, with a custom-built shell that fits in the ear canal. These are the least noticeable, but don't offer many features or the most powerful sound amplification.

CIC hearing aids have the smallest design, with a custom-built shell that fits in the ear canal. These are the least noticeable, but don't offer many features or the most powerful sound amplification. Open fit: A variation of a BTE, an open-fit hearing aid has an over-the-ear design with an open dome in the canal instead of a tube or mold. This keeps the ear canal open for natural sound to enter the ear as well – ideal for mild to moderate hearing loss.

How we chose the best hearing aids of 2024

For a closer look at how we rate products, here is what we prioritized while putting together our list of the best hearing aids you can buy today:

Sound technology: We looked for important features like background noise cancellation and speech amplification.

We looked for important features like background noise cancellation and speech amplification. Affordability: We looked at both prescription hearing aids and the more budget-friendly OTC devices to make sure we highlight high quality hearing aids of all price points.

We looked at both prescription hearing aids and the more budget-friendly OTC devices to make sure we highlight high quality hearing aids of all price points. Customer reviews: All of our hearing devices hold a four-star review or higher from happy customers just like you.

All of our hearing devices hold a four-star review or higher from happy customers just like you. Comfortability: We paid attention to the design, shape, and fit of each hearing aid to ensure only the most comfortable hearing aids made the list.

