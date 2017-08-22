The top 10 jobs for Americans without college degrees

The labor market may be changing, valuing workers with college degrees over those with lower education levels.

Yet that doesn't mean that good jobs aren't available for Americans with only a high school degree or some college, such as an associate's degree. The majority of workers fall into the latter category, since just one-third of adults have a bachelor's degree.

In fact, there are 30 million good jobs for less-educated workers that pay a median annual wage of $55,000, compared with 27 million of such jobs in 1991, a recent study from Georgetown University and JPMorgan Chase found.

So where are those good jobs? One industry tends to dominate, according to a new study from CareerCast: health care.

A few other trends jump out among the jobs identified as the best occupations for Americans without college degrees: skills are important, ranging from tech know-how to professions that require vocational training.

Nevertheless, earning a college degree is a often a better route to higher earnings, given that the Economic Policy Institute estimates workers with a bachelor's degree earn about 56 percent more than those who don't, CareerCast noted.

Read on to learn about the top 10 jobs for workers without a college degree.