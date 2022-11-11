Watch CBS News

Woman gives birth on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

An Orange County couple was forced to pull over while on their way to the hospital when the mother-to-be suddenly went into labor, giving birth on the 5 Freeway before paramedics arrived to take her - and her new baby - to the hospital.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.