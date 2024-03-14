Wind damage across Southern California, Santa Monica Pier Pacific Park sold | The Rundown 3/14 The powerful winds whipping across our region have already left behind major damage, including toppled trees and downed powerlines. Plus, the iconic Ferris wheel and amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier has a new owner! The investment firm which now owns Pacific Park, SC Holdings, reportedly plans to invest $10 million over the next five years into the park's operations, food, and entertainment. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.