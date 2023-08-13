Willowbrook family places Ghost Tire Memorial to honor loved one killed by street racer A Willowbrook family placed the first inaugural Ghost Tire Memorial near the spot where their loved one was tragically killed in early-2023, when he was hit by a speeding driver while crossing the street. They hope that their dedication will move California state legislators to pass AB 645, which would allow for the installation of speed cameras in several cities in hopes of reducing traffic fatalities. Ross Palombo reports.