What's the Best Sports Movie of All Time? - Sports Central Showdown With the sports schedule at its slowest point of the year, there's no better time to throw on a movie about your favorite pastimes! The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton argues that the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams" with Kevin Costner is the best sports movie, for its critical acclaim and its impact on the MLB with it's own game based off the movie. ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker argues in favor of the San Fernando Valley-based film "The Sandlot" for its local ties and its love for the game of baseball. Darren Haynes hosts, and throws in his own favorite sports flick, on the newest episode of the Sports Central Showdown.