What is the Best USMNT World Cup Team Ever? w/ Kara Lang Romero - Sports Central Showdown The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and the U.S. Men's National Team is off to a flawless start. Is this the best soccer team the United States has ever fielded? Or is it the iconic 1994 team with Alexi Lalas leading a trip back to the knockout round as the host nation? Or the 2002 team with a young Landon Donovan and the "Dos-A-Cero" victory over Mexico to make it to the quarterfinals? Former Canadian national team soccer player and Sports Central analyst Kara Lang Romero debates with ESPN+ broadcaster Graham Metzker as Darren M. Haynes hosts a magisterial edition of the Sports Central Showdown.