KCAL9's Sheba Turk and Rachel Kim sat down with Meghan O'Dell, Managing Editor of Westways Magazine, to discuss must-sees.

Westways Weekender: Big Bear KCAL9's Sheba Turk and Rachel Kim sat down with Meghan O'Dell, Managing Editor of Westways Magazine, to discuss must-sees.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On