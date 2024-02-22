Wendy Williams aphasia and dementia diagnosis, Metro Dodgers Gondola vote | The Rundown 2/22 Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia. Her care team says the former TV and radio host can still do many things for herself and appreciate the good wishes sent her way. We spoke to a local neurologist about the heartbreaking diagnosis. Plus, the Metro Board of Directors has approved the environmental impact report for the proposed gondola project that would connect Union Station with Dodger Stadium. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.