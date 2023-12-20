Week-long storm in Southern California, Derrick Ward charged, Eyvin Hernandez released; The Rundown It is day two of a week-long storm moving across Southern California. Meteorologist Marina Jurica is tracking the rain and flood concerns. Plus, former NFL star Derrick Ward is now facing five counts of robberies in Los Angeles. Also, an LA County public defender who has been imprisoned in Venezuela since March 2022 is on his way home to the United States as part of a prison swap. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.