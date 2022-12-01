Watch CBS News

Utah BASE jumper crashes into cliff

Caught on camera: a BASE jumper in Utah slammed into the side of a cliff on Saturday. It took rescue crews two hours to get the man to safety. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. ("BASE" stands for Buildings, Antenna, Spans and Earth.)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.