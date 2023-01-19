Watch CBS News

USC renames on-campus track Allyson Felix Field

With 11 Olympic medals, Allyson Felix is the most decorated athlete in US track & field history. She grew up in Los Angeles and won multiple times while at USC. Now, the school has renamed its historic on-campus track after her
