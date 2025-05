U.S. Senate overturns California plan to ban gas-powered cars Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement Thursday saying the state will file a lawsuit after senators voted to revoke California's emission waivers that set stricter standards than federal regulations. One of the rules, the so-called "EV mandate," would phase out gasoline-powered cars and require new vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2035. Gio Insignares reports.