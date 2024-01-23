Trump projected winner of NH Republican primary, Compton bakery burglary arrests | The Rundown 1/23 CBS News projects former President Donald Trump has won New Hampshire's Republican primary, defeating former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Trump is the first Republican candidate in modern presidential politics to win both Iowa and New Hampshire. Haley says she intends to push through in the race. Also, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna announced multiple arrests in a takeover-turned-mob burglary at a beloved Compton bakery, including a minor. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.