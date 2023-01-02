Watch CBS News

Tips to attain your New Year's Resolutions

Dr. Michele D'Amico, founder of executive leadership coaching firm Vetta, joined Tom Wait to discuss an array of tips and tricks to help people achieve their New Year's Resolutions as people ring in 2023 across the Southland.
