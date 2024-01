The Lot: Director Thomas Vincent and more! Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo are a married couple looking to spice up their suburban life in the new movie "Role Play" on Amazon Prime Video. When she accidentally reveals her secret job as an assassin for hire, their relationship is not only tested but becomes a life-or-death situation. KCAL News Entertainment Reporter Suzanne Marques chatted with the stars, and Director Thomas Vincent says Kaley had her own secret on set while filming!