The Emily Shane Foundation: How teenager killed in 2010 still touches lives across Southern Californ After their 13-year-old daughter Emily was killed while walking along PCH in 2010, Michael and Ellen Shane started a foundation in her honor, hoping that she could still impact those around her as her legacy lived on. The Emily Shane Foundation speaks to Emily's huge heart, helping students in underserved communities receive the educational assistance they need. Suzie Suh reports.