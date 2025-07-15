The Conversation With Pat Harvey: Rep. Maxine Waters KCAL News Anchor Pat Harvey launches a new series where she dives into various topics and issues with her guests in a more intimate and unfiltered setting. This week, Pat sits down with Representative Maxine Waters, who has been representing California's 43rd congressional district since 1991, to discuss her incredible career, no-nonsense style, and what's next for her. We should note that the views expressed during this interview are solely those of Rep. Waters and reflect her personal opinions and perspective. They do not represent the views of KCAL News.