The Chori-Man: How an LA chorizo-maker and restauranteur was born Humberto Raygoza left behind nursing studies at UCLA to dive into the same profession as his father — as an artisanal chorizo maker. From a meat locker in his apartment to a food cart in Culver City, Raygoza has since built his craft of sausage-making into a career as a supplier for other restaurants as well as the owner of his own: The Chori-Man. Alys Martinez reports for KCAL News.