Watch CBS News

Tech Talk | Summer-Ready Tech Gadgets

Ready to light up your summer? Jessica Naziri joins KCAL Mornings with the latest tech for your summer needs. From lighting your summer nights with Govee Outdoor Garden Lights to NightCap's Drink Spiking Prevention Products, she has you covered.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.