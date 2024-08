Sweet Selma's offers New York-style bagels in LA New York-style bagels, perfectly chewy on the outside and soft on the inside, are a real possibility in LA. Sweet Selma's Bagels brings together an authentic recipe for the breakfast classic and fresh, homemade cream cheese in one-of-kind flavors like candied smoked salmon. You can find Selma's at Smorgasburg Los Angeles, the food market open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown LA.