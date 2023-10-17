Watch CBS News

Summit High School music program: Class Act

The program first began in 2016 with around 40 students and now it has grown to over 250 students! They have earned multiple awards at the 2023 Heritage Festival and plan to perform at the WorldStrides Festival in New Orleans in 2024.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.