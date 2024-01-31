Stormy night ahead, Riverside fentanyl murder charges, child tax credits expanded | The Rundown 1/31 The first of two storms is approaching Southern California tonight. Many communities across the region are bracing and preparing themselves. There are flood, high surf, and mudslide concerns. Dani Ruberti has the details in your Next Weather. Also, police have arrested two more people in a deadly fentanyl overside investigation in Riverside. Plus, the House has passed a major bipartisan bill that expands child tax credits and tax cuts for businesses. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.