Watch CBS News

Stocking Stuffer Gifts

Christon Derrial joins Rahcel Kim and Sheba Turk to stuff their stockings for the holidays. From items like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 to Yeti's Rambler Stackable Mugs, find all the items by visiting KCAL News and clicking "Seen on TV."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.